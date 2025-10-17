In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

New standard for U.S. Customs solar supply chain compliance

To help importers vet compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and other supply chain traceability requirements, the Solar Energy Industries Association released the Standard 101, which was recently approved by the American National Standards Institute.

Court orders FEMA to consider distributed solar and storage for Puerto Rico hurricane recovery

“We look forward to FEMA’s new review,” said an attorney for the plaintiffs. Up to $11 billion in federal funds may still be available for Puerto Rico to recover from grid damage sustained from 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Construction begins on 150 MW Bee Hollow solar project in Illinois

The utility-scale solar project is expected to contribute $17 million in tax revenues over the first 20 years of operations while adding enough renewable energy to power approximately 45,600 homes per year.

EcoFlow introduces whole-home battery system

The company’s new system offers an easy-to-install backup power system with smart home integration, scalable storage, and up to 36kW of continuous output for high-demand appliances.

Why small-scale, non-utility solar is important

Behind-the-meter solar for homes, businesses, and communities comes with numerous benefits, said a paper from Stanford engineering professor Mark Jacobson.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Why small-scale, non-utility solar is important
16 October 2025 Behind-the-meter solar for homes, businesses, and communities comes with numerous benefits, said a paper from Stanford engineering professor Mark Jaco...