Construction begins on 150 MW Bee Hollow solar project in Illinois

Geronimo Power announced the onsite construction of its 150 MW Bee Hollow Solar project in Illinois has commenced

Bee Hollow is expected to reach commercial operations in late 2026. The St. Clair County project is expected to produce electricity equivalent to the demand of 45,600 homes per year, said Geronimo Power.

The project will deliver electricity to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market and has secured a power purchase agreement with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency (IMEA). IMEA is a not-for-profit electric utility serving about 145,000 residential accouts and 21,000 commercial and industrial accounts via 32 member municipalities. The company said Bee Hollow is its largest renewable energy investment to date.

“With the addition of this solar project, we continue to diversify our portfolio in an economical fashion while transitioning to a more resilient, reliable and sustainable energy future” said Kevin Gaden, chief executive officer and president, Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.

The project is estimated to offset carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 219,100 metric tons annually – the equivalent of taking an estimated 51,100 cars off the road for one year, based on the U.S. Environment Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalency calculator.

Burns & McDonnell is serving as the project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm. Constrction of the project is expected to sustain roughly 200 jobs during process.

“A project of this scale is a collaborative effort, and we look forward to working closely with the region’s union skilled craft professionals and local subcontractors to bring this project to life,” said Scott Tucci, site construction project manager in the power group at Burns & McDonnell.

Bee Hollow is anticipated to contribute $54 million in direct economic impact to the local area, including $17 million in new tax revenue which will be distributed to the local county, township and school districts over the first 20 years of operations.