EcoFlow introduces whole-home battery system with one-week sale-to-install

Homeowners can now decide that they want to add a battery and have one installed and online within just one week.

Seattle-based EcoFlow, an eco-friendly renewable energy equipment manufacturer, released today its new DELTA Pro Ultra X whole-home battery system that takes seven days to schedule, set up and install. The system includes two moveable home batteries and an inverter, as well as optional smart home electricity panels with intelligent energy management software.

The DELTA Pro Ultra X can be set up in a matter of days rather than the months needed to bring conventional whole-home power systems online; only the smart panels require a day to set up

“Families can enjoy next-generation power backup that keeps their homes running smoothly, without the usual complexity, time or costs involved,” Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow’s North American head of business development, said in a statement.

While the battery size is adjustable based on customer appetite, the storage system is expandable from 12 kilowatt-hours up to 180 kWh thanks to a plug-and-play design that makes it easy to add capacity without rewiring or reinstalling the system. In practice, this means the system can easily be moved to a new house if the homeowner decides to relocate.

Per EcoFlow, the company notes the batteries can store enough power for up to a month of essential home backup.

The system’s inverters, which are built from advanced semiconductors and low-impedance components, also have up to a 97% energy conversion efficiency rate. This lets the DELTA Pro Ultra X power appliances like water heaters, EV chargers and induction ovens without needing to also install soft starters.

Smart panels can be integrated into the system for an additional cost, which enable users to monitor and control each circuit remotely. That way, in the event of an outage, the homeowner can decide which circuits they want to keep running while also turning off power to non-essential loads.

According to EcoFlow, this can extend the storage system’s critical runtime by up to 42%. The panel also includes an AI-powered Time-of-Use mode, which automatically charges and discharges the battery based on the region’s real-time pricing and forecasts. The company noted that, by adapting to daily energy use, the storage/inverter/smart panel system can slash electricity costs by up to $6,000 annually.

The two battery/inverter pack is now available for $7,999, with the bundle including the smart panel coming in at $10,899.