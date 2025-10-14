China imposes new export controls on lithium ion battery technology

The Chinese government has introduced new export controls on key dual-use items, citing national security concerns. The move opened a new chapter in the ongoing trade confrontations with the US.

Image: JinkoSolar

China has announced new export control measures targeting a wide range of lithium battery technologies, materials, and manufacturing equipment.

The decision, approved by the State Council, will take effect on November 8, 2025, and is intended to safeguard national security, meet international non-proliferation obligations, and regulate the export of critical dual-use items (goods, software and technology that can be used for both civilian and military applications), the Chinese MInistry of Commece announced on its website on October 9.

The controls cover three major categories: high-performance lithium-ion batteries, cathode materials and precursors, and graphite-based anode materials.

Specifically, exports of lithium-ion battery cells or packs with a weight energy density of 300 Wh/kg or higher will now require a license.

