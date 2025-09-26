In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Share

U.S. grid-scale storage leaps 63%, residential storage 132%

The utility-scale energy storage sector added 4.9 GW in Q2, representing 63% year-on-year growth, while residential storage increased by 608 MW, said a report from American Clean Power Association and Wood Mackenzie.

New Yorkers voice support for 15 GW of renewable energy by 2030

NYPA closed its public comment period for its updated Renewables Updated Strategic Plan and the overwhelming majority of comments said the same: NYPA must build 15 GW of public renewable energy by 2030.

Qcells’ customs-detained cells released to its Georgia factories

A tightening in federal customs enforcement under a law to restrict imports made by forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region had snagged Qcells cell imports from Southeast Asia.

Energy storage, made in America

Thanks to a new partnership with LG Energy Solution, EG4 has secured a supply of more than 13 GWh of USA-manufactured battery cells over the next six years and is now ready to lead the way in building both a healthy market for behind-the-meter batteries in the United States, and a domestic supply chain to serve it.

Solar construction firm Blue Ridge Power issues mass worker layoff in North Carolina

The utility-scale solar engineering, procurement and construction firm filed a WARN act with the state, cutting over 500 jobs.

Plug-in solar legislation momentum spreads to Vermont

Germany has decked its balconies with plug-in solar panels for years. Following Utah’s legislation to make plug-in solar accessible, Vermont is preparing for a bill to do the same.

Thank you to our sponsor

We Deliver! U.S. Steel Certainty During Uncertain Times.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Scientists break Shockley-Queisser efficiency limit for silicon solar cell in experiment
26 September 2025 A Chinese-US research group claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of over 50% in an n-type single-junction solar cell by inhibiting li...