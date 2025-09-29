SPR shortens distance between solar sites and recycling facilities

At RE+ 2025, SPR (solarpanelrecycling.com) highlighted the company’s steady expansion to streamline the processing of end-of-life PV panels. In his interview, SPR CEO and co-founder Brett Henderson said the company is helping project owners to save millions of dollars in transportation costs and lower CO2 emissions for its largest clients.

Henderson discussed the company’s emphasis on investing in R&D due to the importance of “clean commodity separation” in the recycling process, so that those commodities – most notably, glass – can circulate back into use for a variety of industries.

SPR CFO Steven Turk said the founders’ decades of experience in recycling led to the company’s establishment to meet the specific needs of the solar industry. He said SPR, whose headquarters is located in North Carolina, is further expanding its North Carolina headquartered recycling plant as well as already operating recycling facilities in Texas and Georgia.

Watch the interview here: