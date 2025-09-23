Energy storage, made in America

Since its beginnings five years ago in Sulphur Springs, Texas, EG4 has grown to place among the largest suppliers of residential energy storage in the United States, achieving close to 1 GWh in sales over the past year. The company has around 500 employees at its base just outside Dallas working on development, manufacturing, distribution and more.

As of March 2025, EG4 assembles power inverters at the site, and has plans to further scale its US production footprint. Key to these plans is a new partnership with LG Energy Solution (LGES), comprising a six-year, multibillion-dollar contract for the supply of 13.275 GWh of lithium-iron phosphate battery cells, manufactured in the United States at LGES facility in Holland, Michigan. “Our partnership with LG Energy Solution is more than a supply agreement — it’s a commitment to possibility,” said James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics. “Together, we are creating a future of renewable, reliable, and affordable energy that puts customers and communities first.”

At a time when various tariffs, domestic content requirements and other trade restrictions are coming to the US energy storage market, and many still rely on Chinese suppliers for battery cells, EG4 has been able to react and quickly move to an American made cell. With expected 60% import tariffs along with other additional costs for made in China products factored in, the cells from the LGES Michigan facility will be among the best priced on the US market. “When you calculate the actual value delivered to the site, the LG solutions just dominate. We feel they will be the best value into next year by a long shot,” said Showalter.

And tariff resilience is not the only advantage: The cells are backed by a 15-year warranty, offering improved terms compared to many other suppliers. “That’s something we’re looking to leverage in the market,” said Showalter. “It’s a concern that insurance companies have been pricing in, and we are very happy to be approaching the market with an American made product and seeing how this affects conversations around regulation and reliability.”

Much of EG4’s success to date has come from its ability to tap new markets. While residential energy storage development in the US has so far concentrated in California, the state represents only 13% of EG4’s revenue, and the company has seen strong performance elsewhere, including in Texas, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, among others.

With made-in-America supply secured, it expects to keep bringing a value prospect where residential storage has yet to take off, and is also eyeing the United States’ underdeveloped commercial battery market. “The missing spot has been that small and medium commercial sector. They have their tax credit on batteries protected until 2032, so that’s definitely a strong lane to be operating in.”