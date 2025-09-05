In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

pv magazine USA

Massachusetts finalizes SMART 3.0 following emergency solar regulations

The new solar incentive program contains a built-in mechanism for responding to market shifts, and addresses implementation challenges to ensure site selection and energy storage can achieve their intended policy goals.

U.S. residential solar averages record-low $29,000 before incentives, says EnergySage

A marketplace report on the first half of 2025 reveals that median loan rates for residential solar projects climbed to 7.5%, with 38% of surveyed contractors saying loan demand decreased.

Navigating One Big Beautiful Bill and tariffs in U.S. solar PV and storage

Turning challenges into opportunities as the U.S. solar and storage sectors enter a phase of major policy and market realignment.

Solar tax credits are a carbon tax by another name

The American public has shown a strong willingness to fund solar and other renewable energy projects through tax credits, largely because voters trust directed infrastructure funding more than open-ended government revenue pools.

Canadian Solar e-Storage launches 8.36 MWh modular energy storage system

The company will unveil its FlexBank 1.0 battery at the RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada taking place September 8-11.

U.S. installs 14.5 GW of large-scale solar in the first half of 2025

Solar represented 75% of grid capacity additions in the first half, followed distantly by wind and natural gas, said new data from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

