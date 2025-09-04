U.S. installs 14.5 GW of large-scale solar in the first half of 2025

The solar industry installed 14.5 GW of solar large-scale solar in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC defines “large scale” as projects with capacities greater than 1 MW.

Solar was the head-and-shoulders capacity addition leader in the United States, adding 75% of the 19.4 GW of capacity brought online over the period. It was followed by wind (3.1 GW) and natural gas (1.7 GW). About 57 MW of coal capacity was retired in the first half of 2025.

As part of total U.S. generating capacity, natural gas led the way, representing 42.3% of the mix. It was followed by coal (14.8%), wind (11.8%), solar (11.3%), nuclear (7.8%) and hydropower (7.6%). The remaining roughly 4% of the electricity generation capacity mix is represented by oil, biomass, geothermal, waste heat and other sources.

Looking ahead, FERC’s expectation for “high probability” grid additions through the next three years is led by solar, with 92.6 GW expected. Solar is followed distantly by wind (23.3 GW) and natural gas (22.5 GW). FERC expects over 25 GW of coal capacity to be retired over the three-year forecast period.

Completed solar projects in June 2025 include:

Ash Creek Solar LLC: 417.7 MW Ash Creek Solar Project in Hill County, Texas is online.

Boca BN LLC: 300.0 MW Box Canyon Solar Project in Pinal County, Arizona is online.

Morris Solar LLC: 250.0 MW Morris Solar Project in Adair County, Missouri is online.

Mercury Solar Systems: 206.1 MW Mercury Solar & Storage Project in Hill County, Texas is online.

RWE Solar Development LLC: 200.0 MW Big Star Solar & Storage Project in Bastrop County, Texas is online.

Speedway Solar LLC: 199.0 MW Speedway Solar Project in Shelby County, Indiana is online.

Talitha Energy Project LLC: 130.6 MW Orange Grove Solar & Storage Project in Jim Wells County, Texas is online.

DTE Electric Co: 100.0 MW Polaris Solar Park in Gratiot County, Michigan is online.

Hornshadow LLC: 100.0 MW Hornshadow Solar Project in Emery County, UT is online.

Escape Solar LLC: 70.0 MW Escape Solar Plant in Lincoln County, Nevada is online.

Jones Farm Lane Solar LLC: 56.7 MW Jones Farm Lane Solar Project in Queen Annes County, Maryland is online.

Clinton Solar (OH) LLC: 49.9 MW Clinton Solar (OH) Project in Clinton County, Ohio is online.

WS Sarish LLC: 22.0 MW solar powered WS Sarish LLC Project in Washington County, PA is online.

SR Maryville East LLC: 7.5 MW solar powered SR Maryville East Project in Blount County, Tennessee is online.

County Highway Solar 1 LLC: 5.0 MW County Highway Solar 1 Project in Fulton County, New York is online.

Eden DevCo: 5.0 MW solar powered Oak Hill 1 Project in Schenectady County, New York is online.

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corp: 5.0 MW solar powered 61 Upland Street Plympton Project in Plymouth County, Massachusetts is online.

NY CDG Ontario 2 LLC: 5.0 MW solar powered Ontario 2 CDG Project in Ontario County, New York is online.