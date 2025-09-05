People on the move: Qcells, Greenbacker, OnePlanet Solar Recycling and more

OnePlanet Solar Recycling announced Nathan Arbitman joined as chief commercial officer. The company is a materials recovery processor specializing in end-of-life solar panels. Utilizing decades spent in the renewable industry including at Endurans, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions and DSM Advanced Solar, Nathan will focus on driving recycling growth within the industry.

Chris Hodrick has been named chief executive officer and president of Qcells’ EPC business division, Qcells USA Corp. Hodrick will focus on driving growth and innovation in the U.S. utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of solar and battery storage for Qcells EPC. He will oversee the strategy and execution of Qcells EPC’s 6 GW+ pipeline, focusing on accelerating its growth as a fully integrated provider of solar panels, EPC solutions, and warranty. His goal is to provide customer-centric solutions.

Greenbacker, an energy transition-focused investment manager and independent power producer, named Daniel de Boer as chief executive officer and Carl Weatherley-White as chief financial officer. Greenbacker’s portfolio of clean energy projects represents approximately 2.9 GW of clean energy generation and storage capacity across 30 states, territories, provinces, and Washington, D.C.

Battelle announced today that Deborah Gracio has been appointed as the next director of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), effective October 1. Gracio succeeds Steven Ashby who announced his intent to step aside as director earlier this year. Battelle operates PNNL for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

A 35-year veteran of PNNL, Gracio, who was selected through a competitive national search, currently serves as associate laboratory director for national security where she oversees the laboratory’s diverse national security portfolio. Under her leadership, multidisciplinary staff deliver fundamental discoveries and applied solutions to advance national and global security missions.

Job of the week

Senior Solar Revenue Optimization Specialist Nexamp – Washington, D.C. Nexamp is seeking a Senior Solar Revenue Optimization Specialist. In this role, you will support Nexamp’s efforts to improve the financial performance of its community solar assets. You will partner with internal stakeholders and utility counterparts to ensure optimal performance across all the variables that determine the value of project generation and Nexamp’s ability to collect revenue. Additionally, you will support efforts to report project performance on a monthly basis to Accounting, Asset Management, and Customer Experience Operations stakeholders. We are accepting candidates across our hub offices of Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, and Washington, DC, where you will be hybrid. You will report to the Director, Revenue Optimization. What you’ll do: Identify and propose initiatives to improve the revenue performance of projects.

Coordinate cross-functional initiatives to improve project revenue performance.

Design and build dashboard tools to improve revenue monitoring and tracking.

Lead efforts to overcome utility billing and crediting disruptions, including analyzing data for discrepancies and assessing customer experience impacts for internal and external stakeholders.

Leverage internal and external data sources to forecast project revenue performance under normal operations and in the case of utility and internal disruptions.

Design and implement systems to improve the speed and accuracy of data validation and processing operations.

Maintain internal documentation surrounding CS revenue maximization operations.

Monitor revenue variables for Nexamp projects to identify underperformance on a per-project basis.

Implement CS solutions to increase the monthly revenue of solar facilities.

Regularly update and maintain monthly revenue tracking systems.

Support monthly revenue reporting operations.

Validate, analyze, and process data from solar facilities to support billing operations as needed.

Represent Nexamp to utility counterparts as needed. What you’ll bring: Bachelor’s degree in public policy, business, or energy-related field of study, or equivalent years of experience.

5+ years of experience with 3+ years of data analysis experience in the alternative energy sector.

Experience with Community Solar programs in MA, NY, ME, and IL.

Experience managing cross-functional projects to achieve business priorities.

Advanced proficiency in Excel and basic proficiency in SQL and BI tools.

Experience with Salesforce.

Capable of quickly learning new systems and processes.

Understanding of community solar subscriptions or billing & crediting in all Nexamp active markets.

Track record of building stakeholder support for initiatives.

Commitment to Nexamp’s mission and have a passion for solving tomorrow’s climate crisis today.

Demonstrated experience in effectively communicating information, ideas, and perspectives with people inside and beyond your organization.

Experience in showcasing initiative to make improvements to current work, processes, products, and services across the organization. We value accountability and an ownership mentality.

Ability to ask appropriate questions, analyze data, identify the root causes of problems, and present creative solutions.

Expertise in building strong internal and external relationships with customers and stakeholders, instilling trust and loyalty across the industry.

Eagerness to develop a fundamental understanding of how Nexamp operates and then apply that knowledge effectively to inform business decisions.