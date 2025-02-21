Sunrise brief: Record-breaking rates of solar connected to the power grid in 2024

Yotta Energy replaces ballast blocks with battery storage The energy storage startup’s new plug-and-play modules will provide a kilowatt of storage in a small package.

Record-breaking rates of solar connected to the power grid in 2024 A new report by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and BloombergNEF unpacks the market and policy trends facing the U.S. solar industry.

Freyr Battery rebrands as T1 Energy, relocates to Austin After acquiring the U.S. manufacturing assets of Trina Solar, Freyr Battery rebrands as T1 Energy and continues plans to produce both solar modules and cells in Texas.

Solar generation grew by 30% in 2024, says IEA The International Energy Agency’s latest market analysis says global solar generation surpassed the 2,000 TWh mark in 2024. It grew by 30% year-on-year for its highest growth rate since 2017, adding 475 TWh in the calendar year.

Nailable 57 W rooftop solar shingle has quarter-inch profile The updated solar roof product from GAF Energy has 23% more power than previous units and has a depth of less than a quarter inch.

PV Hardware solar trackers and foundations now 100% U.S. made PVH products are now eligible to contribute to the Inflation Reduction Act 10% domestic content bonus tax credit.

States that adopt recent building energy efficiency codes save more energy A report highlights the increasing benefits of building energy efficiency codes, and maps the states that are adopting them. Building energy efficiency is a key element of a least-cost 100% renewables grid, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory has found.

Startup electricity provider offering battery backup expands to Houston Base operates as a virtual power plant (VPP), and said it offers competitive electric rates along with providing battery energy storage.

Experts weigh in on solar recycling, repowering and public policy A panel at RE+ Northeast 2025 considered many of the tough questions centered around solar end of use.

How to leverage virtual power plants for a better grid A panel at RE+ Northeast 2025 discussed ways to maximize the value of virtual power plants so everyone on the grid wins.