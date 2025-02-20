PV Hardware solar trackers and foundations now 100% U.S. made

Solar ground-mount tracker and foundations provider PV Hardware (PVH) announced its U.S.-based manufacturing operations now incorporate 100% U.S.-made components.

This makes the company’s products eligible for the domestic content bonus tax credit, which covers 10% of the cost of an installed solar project. Domestic content and other Inflation Reduction Act tax credits are available to write off taxes due or are transferrable to entities with tax appetites in exchange for cash.

All of PVH’s products now source 100% U.S.-made components, including its PVH Terra foundations, AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracking system, and its Monoline+ 2P tracking system designed for large-format modules.

The domestic origin of PVH steel makes its products impervious to the new 25% tariff on steel imports created by the Trump administration’s recent executive order. The order also applied to aluminum imports, another material commonly used in solar racking, particularly for rooftop applications.

PVH said its fully domestic product line leads to faster delivery timelines, enhanced quality control and it supports U.S. job creation.

“Our expansion of U.S. manufacturing capabilities reflects PVH’s dual mission of driving solar innovation and supporting American industry,” said Rodolfo Bitar, vice president of business development at PVH USA. “By producing 100% American-made solutions, we’re not only enhancing project efficiency and reducing costs but also playing a vital role in the nation’s transition to sustainable energy.”

The company has sold over 4.5 GW of solar trackers across the United States to date. It first established a U.S. manufacturing presence in 2023.