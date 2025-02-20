Startup electricity provider offering battery backup expands to Houston

Base Power is an electricity and battery backup provider that aims to solve a Texas-sized problem, which is how to keep the lights on when the power grid fails.

Texans experienced grid failure in 2021 during winter storm Uri, which caused a deep freeze that resulted in power outages affecting more than 4.5 million people for up to four days. The cause was crippled generating units, reduced natural gas production, and frozen wind turbines. The event was a wakeup call for Texas to winterize its infrastructure, and the lessons learned shine a bright light on residential solar-plus-storage.

The retail electric provider (REP) was co-founded by Justin Lopas and Zach Dell, the son of Michael Dell, founder, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, a technology infrastructure firm. Base Power offers a unique model as it is a licensed electricity provider that offers battery-backup plans. Initially the company provided services in Austin and Dallas Forth Worth, but has now expended to Houston.

Base operates as a virtual power plant (VPP), and said it offers competitive electric rates along with providing energy storage. VPPs are aggregations of small-scale distributed energy resources, such as rooftop solar with behind-the-meter batteries, energy storage and EV chargers.

“We’re excited to launch Base in the Houston area and have been energized by the demand we’ve seen,” said Base Power CEO and co-founder Zach Dell. “Houston represents one of the largest home backup markets in the world, largely due to dramatic weather events that strain the power grid. We’re eager to provide an accessible energy service that delivers affordable, reliable power to Houston homeowners.”

Backup is provided by UL-certified 20 kWh lithium iron phosphate batteries with an 11 kW inverter, which the company said can back up an entire home, depending on the plan chosen. See the battery specs here.

Base members gain access to a backup battery and competitive energy rates. Plans starting at $495, which covers installation and permitting fees, and a $16 month membership. The company is waiving the $495 setup fee for the first 500 Houston homeowners who submit a refundable deposit.

The company said it is also offering a new generator plug-in that enables a portable generator into a whole-home power source. While Base does not require solar on the home, it integrates with existing solar installations or solar can be added after Base is in place. The company offers a competitive buy-back plan for the energy produced.

“Base Power is built to solve a problem that so many Texans face: consistent power,” added Base Power COO and co-founder, Justin Lopas “Houstonians can now redefine how they power their homes, while also improving the existing power grid.”

The company was established in 2023 and secured funding from Thrive Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Altimeter Capital, Trust Ventures, Terrain, and others.