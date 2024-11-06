Sunrise brief: Expanding U.S. solar manufacturing leadership

Avina breaks ground on ‘green hydrogen’ facility in Southern California Plant will supply hydrogen fuel through electrolysis for trucks serving port of Long Beach.

Schneider Electric introduces portable solar power station The OffGrid portable power station provides power for outdoor adventures as well as in hurricane-ravaged areas.

Solar-electric vehicle requires no charging for daily use California-based solar electric vehicle maker Aptera Motors demonstrated its first production-intent design vehicle. It said the vehicle will offer up to 40 miles of range daily from its onboard solar cells.

Concentrated solar power, a much cheaper solution than batteries for energy storage By offering cheap energy storage, concentrating solar power has a huge potential. However, it requires international standards to become a competitive market proposition.

EDF Renewables clinches PPA for 250 MW/1000 MWh battery project in Arizona A 250 MW battery with 4-hour duration will supply energy storage services to the Arizona Public Service utility company.

Expanding U.S. solar manufacturing leadership In the keynote speech on Day Three of pv magazine Week, John Smirnow discussed the Inflation Reduction Act as industrial policy and how the U.S. has the opportunity to be a true leader in solar manufacturing.

Government releases bottom-up solar pricing tool The U.S. Department of Energy’s latest solar cost model shows that residential solar prices are up, commercial solar is getting cheaper and utility-scale pricing remains flat. The addition of batteries increases costs by $1.75/W for residential projects and $0.75/W for larger installations.