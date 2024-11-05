EDF Renewables clinches PPA for 250 MW/1000 MWh battery project in Arizona

From ESS News

EDF Renewables North America said it has secured a 20-year energy storage power purchase agreement (PPA) with Arizona Public Service (APS), clinching an off-taker deal for its coming 250-MW/1,000 MWh Beehive battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

Located in the city of Peoria, Maricopa County, Arizona, the stand-alone battery energy storage system (BESS) will a 250 MW with 4-hour duration capacity, and is expected to go live in 2026, with construction starting in 2025. The project represents EDF Renewables’ second stand-alone storage project.

The BESS should storage excess energy from the grid during times of high renewable penetration, and provide energy during periods of high demand to balance the grid.

“EDF Renewables recognizes the essential role of storage technologies for utilities like APS in facilitating the broader deployment of utility-scale renewables,” said Dai Owen, senior vice president, origination and power marketing for EDF Renewables.

