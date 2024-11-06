How to become a solar installer

Solar installers don’t only install solar panels but are responsible for the entire solar system life cycle, from planning to maintenance. They evaluate the site for future solar panels, design customized systems, mount the panels, inverters, and batteries as well as provide ongoing support and repairs.

While formal education is not always required, many solar installers have technical backgrounds or certifications that enhance their skills and credibility. Here are some common pathways to becoming a solar installer.

Education: Consider a relevant degree like electrical engineering, electrical and mechanical engineering, or renewable energy technology. While having a degree is not mandatory, installers with a college degree earn 7% higher wages than those without education. They are also more attractive to employers and can engage in more challenging and interesting projects.

Experience: Gain on-the-job training by starting as an apprentice or entry-level installer under experienced professionals. On-the-job training helps you learn the industry’s best practices, refine your skills, and gives you insights into the real-world challenges and intricacies of solar panel installations. Explore entry-level positions offered by different solar companies to kickstart your career.

Licensing: Get an electrical license and a general contractor license, as required by your state. Make sure you have the specific education, training, and experience needed for getting it. Be aware of potential limitations when working across different states – some states recognize only their own licenses and you may have trouble working in one state with a license of another.

Advanced training: Once you get your license, you can start working as a solar panel installer. You might need to enroll in additional training programs along the way though. They might include overviews of solar panel installation and electrical systems, but also safety protocols, and industry regulations. Choose online or offline options offered by online platforms or local institutions.

Certification: While not always mandatory, industry-recognized certifications enhance your prospects in this field. Certifications like the NABCEP can validate your expertise and raise your chances of getting a better job.

Finding clients

Building a successful client base as a solar installer requires a combination of marketing, networking, and excellent customer service. You may start with creating your website or using social media to showcase your work, share industry news, and reach potential clients.

The best thing you can do is networking. Connect with homeowners and businesses. Collaborate with other businesses in the construction, energy efficiency, and real estate industries to cross-promote your services. Participate in solar conferences, trade shows, and local associations to meet potential clients and stay updated on industry trends.

While solar installers are demanded across the whole United States, some states are hotter than others. California with almost 10,000 jobs and Texas with over 8,000 jobs lead the pack in both solar employment and demand. Florida, New Jersey, and Massachusetts with over 1,000 jobs are also experiencing significant growth in this sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Exploring financial opportunities

The solar industry offers diverse employment opportunities, ranging from small solar installation companies to large-scale renewable energy projects. You may install solar systems for homeowners, helping them reduce their energy bills and environmental impact. Or deploy solar systems for businesses, schools, and other commercial entities. You may also work on large-scale solar farms, constructing and maintaining massive solar power plants. Or start your own solar installation business and serve residential and commercial clients directly.

As for the wages, the mean hourly wage of a solar installer is around $23 in 2024, making about $48,000 per year. However, there are significant regional differences. Michigan boasts the highest average salary for solar installers, exceeding $60,000. It’s followed by Hawaii, New Jersey, Nevada, and California with over $50,000. Texas, despite its high demand, has lower-than-average solar salaries. So when choosing a state to work in, keep both demand and wages in mind.

The solar industry offers a diverse range of career paths. From creative roles to technical positions, there’s something for everyone.

Choosing your path in the solar industry

Installer: If you enjoy working outdoors and aren’t afraid of heights, consider a career in solar panel installation. Installers work on rooftops or ground-mounted systems, installing and maintaining solar panels. Those with experience in commercial solar installations focus on larger-scale projects for businesses, industries, and government buildings.

Designer: If you enjoy technical work and have a knack for problem-solving, a career in solar design engineering might be for you. Solar design engineers create detailed plans and layouts for solar systems, selecting components and ensuring compliance with regulations.

QA inspector: If you have strong attention to detail and enjoy ensuring that things are done correctly, choose a career in quality assurance. Quality assurance inspectors assess solar installations for compliance with standards and regulations, ensuring system performance and safety.

Project manager: If you have strong organizational and leadership skills, then think about solar project management. Solar project managers oversee all aspects of solar projects, from planning to commissioning, ensuring deadlines and quality standards are met.

Technical support specialist: If you enjoy providing technical support and helping others, a career as a technical support specialist might be your path. Technical support specialists provide customer support, troubleshoot issues and offer solutions.

Sales and marketing expert: If you have strong communication skills and enjoy interacting with people, a career in sales or marketing might be a great fit. Solar sales representatives educate customers about solar technology, guide them through the market and close deals. Marketing professionals promote solar products and services, conduct market research, and create engaging content.

Becoming a solar installer in 2024 is still a great idea. Not only do they have a low entry threshold and competitive salaries but also promise excellent career opportunities.

Julia Zaraeva is a contributing author for AI Solarstore Magazine editorial team.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.