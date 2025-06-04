Put American energy – and jobs – first

Congress is weighing a decision that could pull the rug out from under one of the fastest-growing sectors of the American economy. In fact, if Congress rolls back renewable energy tax credits, they won’t just be shifting dollars on a spreadsheet—they’ll be cutting real, good-paying jobs in communities across the country.

For years, politicians on both sides have talked about the need for American energy independence. But real independence comes from investing in energy diversification, not tripling down on fossil fuels. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in 2022, drove over $600 billion in private investment into clean energy projects across the country. These are investments and technologies we can produce and control here at home – things like solar panels on homes and businesses, battery storage systems and smart grid technology. That’s not just good for the environment – it’s a reduces our reliance on foreign oil and insulates our economy from global energy volatility.

The numbers don’t lie: these investments helped create more than 400,000 clean energy jobs. These aren’t just jobs in Silicon Valley or big coastal cities— and they are certainly not jobs that can be outsourced to China or eliminated by AI. They are good-paying jobs in places like Georgia, Texas, and Ohio. They’re manufacturing and construction jobs, requiring skilled workers —exactly the kind of work that supports families and builds communities.

Small business owners, in particular, have been thriving under these incentives. Local solar installers, electricians, HVAC companies, and energy efficiency contractors have seen a surge in demand. If these credits are repealed, many of these businesses will be forced to scale back or shut down, taking good-paying jobs with them and creating a ripple effect that harms the economies of local communities across America.

This investment also helps support and modernize our utility grid. For decades, America’s utility grid has been under strain and as AI and data centers create an ever-growing demand for energy, that strain will only get worse. Clean energy, especially when paired with battery storage, offers a way to modernize the grid, making it more resilient and responsive. These technologies help balance supply and demand, reduce the risk of outages, and lower long-term costs for consumers.

The tax credits under threat have been instrumental in accelerating the deployment of these solutions. Gutting them now would slow progress and leave our infrastructure more vulnerable at a time when climate-related disruptions are becoming more frequent and severe.

Ironically, many of the workers, businesses and communities that have benefited most from clean energy investments are represented by Republican lawmakers now pushing to eliminate the investments. Texas leads the nation in wind energy. Georgia has become a hub for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing. Oklahoma, South Carolina, and other Republican-led states have seen billions in clean energy investment and job creation.

This isn’t – or at least shouldn’t be – a partisan issue; it’s a practical one. Clean energy is creating real economic opportunities – jobs, investments, growth – in red states and rural communities. Rolling back these credits would hurt the very voters many of these lawmakers claim to represent.

Critics often argue that renewable energy shouldn’t need government support. But let’s be honest: fossil fuels have received billions and billions in federal subsidies for decades. In 2023 alone, the U.S. spent more than $20 billion on direct and indirect subsidies for oil, gas, and coal. Meanwhile, clean energy incentives are temporary, performance-based, and designed to phase out as the market matures.

This isn’t just about tax policy, it’s about the kind of future we want to build. The clean energy transition is already underway. It’s creating jobs, lowering costs and making our country more secure.

You can't ship a solar installation crew overseas. You can't automate the work of electricians, roofers, and engineers building clean energy projects in our communities. These are boots-on-the-ground jobs—American jobs—that support families, strengthen small businesses, and drive local economies. If this rollback continues, it's not just the clean energy industry that loses. It's the workers who've built careers in this space. It's the small business owners who've expanded their teams to meet growing demand. And it's the communities—many in red states—that have finally started to see the benefits of clean energy investment. We can lead or fall behind. It's not too late Let's continue to put American jobs and energy independence first.

