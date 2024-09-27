In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Hydrogen-powered data center planned for Texas

California-based data center developer ECL is incorporating hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage into its projects to enable a completely self-contained generating capacity, even to the point of being grid free.

San Diego refuses call to ban battery storage projects

Battery blazes at Otay Mesa and Escondido prompted calls for a temporary halt on new sites but the local authority decided instead to extend a requirement to include details of fire safety systems as part of planning applications.

Solar levelized cost of electricity 56% lower than lowest-cost fossil fuels

The International Renewable Energy Agency shared that in 2010, solar was four times as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil fuel. Today, generating electricity from solar is less than half as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil alternative.

Reaching 45% solar generation would save Southeast utilities $20 billion/year

Annual savings of $20 billion are possible across six Southeastern states by reaching 45% solar generation by 2035, according to a national laboratory study.

Solar-plus-storage dominating future U.S. power grid

A report from Berkeley Lab reveals a significant expansion of solar-plus-storage facilities in the U.S. power plant market, highlighting an evolution from frequency to arbitrage and curtailment mitigation markets.