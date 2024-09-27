In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Share

Hydrogen-powered data center planned for Texas

California-based data center developer ECL is incorporating hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage into its projects to enable a completely self-contained generating capacity, even to the point of being grid free.

San Diego refuses call to ban battery storage projects

Battery blazes at Otay Mesa and Escondido prompted calls for a temporary halt on new sites but the local authority decided instead to extend a requirement to include details of fire safety systems as part of planning applications.

Solar levelized cost of electricity 56% lower than lowest-cost fossil fuels

The International Renewable Energy Agency shared that in 2010, solar was four times as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil fuel. Today, generating electricity from solar is less than half as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil alternative.

Reaching 45% solar generation would save Southeast utilities $20 billion/year

Annual savings of $20 billion are possible across six Southeastern states by reaching 45% solar generation by 2035, according to a national laboratory study.

Solar-plus-storage dominating future U.S. power grid

A report from Berkeley Lab reveals a significant expansion of solar-plus-storage facilities in the U.S. power plant market, highlighting an evolution from frequency to arbitrage and curtailment mitigation markets. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar levelized cost of electricity 56% lower than lowest-cost fossil fuels
26 September 2024 The International Renewable Energy Agency shared that in 2010, solar was four times as expensive as the lowest-cost fossil fuel. Today, generating ele...