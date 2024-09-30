Sunrise brief: California bill requires utilities to evaluate grid-enhancing technologies

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
U.S. ethanol facility to host steam-generating heat pump Western New York Energy says it will install an industrial steam-generating heat pump at its ethanol plant in Medina, New York, with a maximum output temperature of 215 C and a coefficient of performance of 2.7.
Southern U.S. solar soars in August while Northeast falls behind In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that August was an extraordinary month for solar energy production in the Southeastern states, while regions like the Midwest and Northeast experienced cloudier conditions and lower irradiance.
California bill requires utilities to evaluate grid-enhancing technologies The Golden State leads the country in pushing utilities to adopt technology that can reduce curtailment of renewables and speed projects through interconnection queues.
Polysilicon prices steady amid global trade policy uncertainties In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.
Utah’s first floating solar project is complete Ameresco constructed the project on a holding pond operated by the Mountain Regional Water Special Service District.
