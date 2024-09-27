Utah’s first floating solar project is complete

Cleantech integrator Ameresco announced it has completed construction of the first floating solar project in Utah. The project was developed on a water holding pond operated by the Mountain Regional Water Special Service District.

“The notion that solar panels must be installed on land is an unnecessary limitation,” said Lou Maltzelos, executive vice president, Ameresco. “By reconsidering their placement, we unlock new opportunities for sustainability.”

Ameresco partnered with floating PV specialist D3Energy to install the 587.5 kW array. It is designed to generate 871,068 kWh of electricity each year, offsetting an estimated 609 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

The system is expected to offset 92% of the plant’s grid energy consumption and reduce energy costs by 80%.

“The District isn’t just implementing solar energy for its own sake – they are deeply invested in the economic aspects of this project. This first-ever floating solar array in Utah is both innovative and economically feasible, making it a prime example of sustainable development,” said Maltzelos.

The project was completed ahead of schedule, with construction finalized by September 10, 2024, and commissioning completed on September 20th. Full utility permission to operate is expected by October 23, 2024, said the company.

Ameresco’s project was supported by a $400,000 grant from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky award program.

“For over 20 years, the Blue Sky program has offered Rocky Mountain Power customers a simple and powerful way to reduce their carbon footprint and support renewable energy while simply living their lives,” said Shawn Grant, director of customer solutions at Rocky Mountain Power. “From installing new solar panels to helping community organizations reduce operating costs to launching innovative battery projects, we are committed to fostering sustainable, renewable energy for generations to come.”

Blue Sky is an opt-in program that gives Rocky Mountain Power customers the option to match all or part of their energy use with renewable energy. Since 2006, Blue Sky program participants have helped fund over 216 new, community-based renewable energy projects in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming communities.

In 2023, more than 138,000 Blue Sky participants collectively supported 1,021,063 MWh of renewable energy, reducing their combined carbon footprints by an estimated 639,180 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The floating solar project was installed by Apollo Energy. A video on the project can be seen below.