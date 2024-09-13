Sunrise brief: 2.8 GWh collocated battery storage project lands U.S. government approval

Silfab launches 640 W utility-scale solar panels The Canada-based manufacturer said its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0.29% per C and an efficiency of up to 22.92%. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 89.3% of the initial yield.

2.8 GWh collocated battery storage project lands U.S. government approval The U.S. Department of Interior has given the green light to Nevada’s largest solar+storage development, the Libra Solar Project. It has also opened a comment period for the Bonanza Solar Project, which features a 195 MW/780 MWh battery storage system.

Tigo Energy files patent infringement lawsuit against Chinese company A unit of US-based Tigo Energy has filed a patent violation lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi New Energy in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court, alleging infringement of its rapid shutdown technology.

Jackery, Geneverse present new residential energy storage system The two U.S.-based companies are showcasing their new home energy system with up to 123.2 kWh of storage at RE+ 2024 event in the United States. The new product has four MPPTs, with a max current of 16 A per string.