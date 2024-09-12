Jackery, Geneverse present new residential energy storage system

From ESS News
California-based battery provider Jackery and US PV system provider Geneverse unveiled a new residential energy storage system this week at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, United States.
The product, dubbed the HomePower Energy System, uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries and offers a storage capacity of up to 123.2 kWh.
“The system is crafted to provide homeowners with energy independence, featuring advanced capabilities in a user-friendly design,” the companies said in a statement. “It optimizes home energy management while contributing to broader renewable energy goals for a more sustainable future.”
The UL9540 and 9540A certified storage system also includes an inverter with four MPPTs, with a max current of 16 A per string to accommodate larger PV panels. It includes bidirectional capability, allowing the battery to charge from the grid. It is rated for up to 50A/11.4kW continuous backup power and a roundtrip efficiency of 97%.
The system also features an IP65-rated enclosure and 1P66 protection. It also includes what the firm calls Hub and Hub+, which integrates EV chargers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and backup generators into the storage mechanism.
The new product can provide up to 200 A of generator backup, 280 A bussing, and 200 A of grid pass-through. It also features an integrated fire suppression system and critical load management of up to 20 branch circuits.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.