Sunrise brief: Software will complete first-stage clean energy interconnection studies in one day

Metals refiner Nth Cycle cuts ribbon on Ohio facility The plant supplies critical metals for energy transition applications without using fossil fuels.

Software will complete first-stage interconnection studies in one day, firm says As a grid operator works to automate its phase 1 study process for interconnecting solar, storage and other generating projects, the firm developing the automation software says the study process will take just one day.

Enact Systems expands PV installer, buyer platform The platform for buyers and installers of solar and energy storage projects has added several new productivity features, as well as German and Spanish language support. It also has some additional third-party application program interface (API) integrations.