Highlights from the floor at RE+

Heliene and PVpallet are showing a custom-designed, reusable pallet for shipping solar modules. The companies report that the PVpallet Series M guarantees a secure fit, superior durability, and reduced risk of module damage during transit, compared to wood pallets. They can also be returned and reused. See the custom, reusable pallet at PVpallet’s booth D19058 at RE+ this week in Anaheim.

EVLO in unveiling SYNERGY at RE+ in Anaheim, California. The product is a 20-foot containerized lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system that carries 5 MWh of power and flexibly operates in two- or four-hour durations. EVLO said the storage system is fully tested and integrated, minimizing onsite work when installing the battery. The product meets NFPA 69 safety standards and is UL 9540 certified. EVLO will hold a presentation in booth N89019 on Tuesday September 10 at 4 p.m..

Enteligent will demonstrate its DC-powered EV charger on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Microgrid booth MOP2622 in the Marriott Outdoor Pavilion at the Anaheim Convention Center. The demo will showcase the 25kW DC-coupled charger connected to a high-voltage DC bus to highlight the charger’s benefits for long dwell-time (more than 6 hours) EV fleet charging.

Weidmuller USA is showing new photovoltaic connectors, featuring reliable high-quality crimp connectors up to 1500 V and a new PV junction box for solar panel manufacturers. The company will also show its DC combiner boxes with string monitoring, which come with a 5-year warranty. Weidmuller is exhibiting in booth L3620.

Silfab announced its Silfab Utility NTC 620-640 XL bifacial modules with a nearly 23% efficiency rating, and what the company says is an improved shade tolerance and low-light performance, made-to-order cables and connectors, and an “industry-leading” hail rating. In addition to displaying a prototype panel with integrated back-contact cell and foil interconnect design, other panels to be showcased at RE+ will be the Silfab Prime N-type 420/430/440, and the Silfab Elite-420 BG. See these in the Silfab booth 28051.