Sunrise brief: Treasury updates domestic content guidance, elevates wafers made in U.S.

Battery energy storage system decommissioning and end-of-life planning starts now With a disposition plan in place, and leveraging practical knowledge and experience, Brian Davenport, vice president, energy at Industrial Process Design and Steve Feinberg, president at Bluewater Battery Logistics, break down the process into five key steps.

Treasury updates domestic content guidance, elevates wafers made in U.S. The guidance builds on the safe harbor that seeks to simplify domestic content calculations by establishing optional alternative cost percentages for solar developers that use solar cells manufactured with U.S.-made wafers.

Grid connection barriers and solutions for utility-scale renewables Network upgrade costs for generating projects recently withdrawn from interconnection queues averaged 70% of total interconnection costs, Berkeley Lab researchers found. They proposed solutions for interconnection issues in a paper published in Joule.

Fire at California’s Moss Landing battery plant triggers evacuation The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an investigation will begin once the fire is extinguished.

Solar-wrapped Tesla Cybertruck using flexible modules and a battery Solarflare CIGS flexible solar panels, plus a battery, are integrated into a Tesla Cybertruck on display at CES in Las Vegas.

Coalition of 17 state attorneys general urge Congress to retain clean energy tax credits The group of attorneys general said the Inflation Reduction Act has had a “catalytic” effect on economic growth, particularly in Republican districts.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.