Fire at California’s Moss Landing battery plant triggers evacuation

From ESS News
A fire was confirmed at the 750 MW/3,000 MWh Vistra battery energy storage facility in Moss Landing on Thursday, forcing evacuations and closing roads in the area.
The fire erupted at the facility around 3 p.m., and evacuation orders were issued by 6:30 p.m. due to concerns over hazardous materials and potential chemical releases, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said. About 1,500 were impacted by the evacuation orders, Monterey County Spokesperson Nicholas Pasculli told local reporters.
All Vistra employees, law and fire personnel are safe, per the County of Monterey. Firefighters are on the scene, waiting for the fire to burn out on its own.
