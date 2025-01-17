In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Fire at California’s Moss Landing battery plant triggers evacuation

It is yet to be determined how the blaze started, but Vistra Energy said in a statement to local news that the fire was detected in the 300 MW Phase I energy storage facility. An investigation will begin once the fire is extinguished.

Treasury updates domestic content guidance, elevates wafers made in U.S.

The guidance builds on the safe harbor that seeks to simplify domestic content calculations by establishing optional alternative cost percentages for solar developers that use solar cells manufactured with U.S.-made wafers.

Anti-solar backlash in Michigan stymies solar expansion

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources offered a 420-acre parcel of “less than pristine” land to a solar developer to expand a nearby project. This sparked backlash from local politicians, who called the land management department “rotten to its core,” and prompted the developer to back away from the expansion.

Global cleantech investment expected to surpass fossil fuels for the first time in 2025

Global clean energy supply investments will reach $670 billion this year, said a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Trump policy risks to battery energy storage industry

A report from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) highlighted five potential risks to the battery energy storage industry, including risks to EV batteries, grid-scale storage, and home battery energy storage.