GE Vernova brings its solar inverter manufacturing home to the U.S.

GE Vernova’s utility-scale inverters are to be manufactured in the company’s Pittsburgh facility, an aim to address critical supply chain challenges and strengthen U.S. energy independence.

The move from the company’s overseas operations to the U.S. is part of a planned $10 million investment to expand the facility over the next two years. GE Vernova said the facility’s expansion will create an estimated 270 jobs.

GE Vernova debuted the 2000 V dc inverter last September in a multi-megawatt solar park as part of a pilot installation in North America, which is expected to be operational early this year.

The facility will start production with its 1500 V dc model. GE Vernova told pv magazine USA that though the Pittsburgh facility’s manufacturing line is ready to accommodate both its 1500 V dc and its 2000 V dc models, the facility will begin to manufacture the 2000 V dc model based on market demand.

The move comes as GE Vernova, which became a company about nine months ago as a spin-off from its parent company, General Electric, launches its new Power Conversion and Storage business unit, one of the three business units within the company’s Electrification segment. The business unit is a combination of two previously separate businesses: Solar and Storage Solutions, and Power Conversion.

By manufacturing the inverters in the U.S., GE Vernova said it “aims to address critical supply chain challenges, aligning with national priorities to strengthen U.S. energy independence while supporting decarbonization goals.”

The investment is part of a broader investment of more than $560 million that the company plans to infuse into its U.S. operations within the next two years. Though most of the $10 million portion will go toward solar and energy storage manufacturing, most of GE Vernova’s investment focuses on gas power, grid, nuclear and onshore wind manufacturing sites. Specifically:

More than $275 million will go to GE Vernova’s gas power business and build-out of capacity for liquid natural gas exports.

$99 million will go toward the company’s onshore wind manufacturing facilities.

More than $100 million will go toward the company’s Advanced Research Center.

Nearly $20 million will go toward expanding capacity at its Grid Solutions facilities, which manufacture switchgear, capacitors and instrument transformers.

More than $50 million will go toward the company’s nuclear business.

More than $10 million will go to the Pittsburgh facility to expand the company’s Electrification segment, including domestic manufacturing for the Flexinverter.

According to GE Vernova, the company’s inverters currently under deployment contribute to a total of more than 30 GW of power around the world. The Flexinverters are used for utility-scale solar and energy storage applications.

GE Vernova is the energy spin-off of the former General Electric, which broke into three standalone companies in 2023 and 2024: GE Healthcare, GE Vernova and GE Aerospace. Headquartered in Massachusetts, GE Vernova has 18 manufacturing factories around the U.S. According to GE Vernova, the company helps generate about 25% of the world’s electricity, which is deployed in more than 140 countries.