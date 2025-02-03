Sunrise brief: Battery anode AD/CVD case moves forward, threatening to double U.S. battery costs

Churches become solar-plus-storage resilience hubs in Louisiana To help save lives when a hurricane strikes, churches in Louisiana are installing solar-plus-storage so they may provide essential services during a power outage.

Washington State solar recycling mandate With the state’s new recycling policy set to take effect in six months, Washington’s solar industry is grappling with its implications.

Dynamic line ratings: A smart business decision Dynamic line ratings allow operators to optimize existing infrastructure by adjusting transmission limits in real-time based on environmental conditions, thereby reducing the need for costly upgrades, minimizing service interruptions and facilitating the integration of clean energy resources.

GE Vernova brings its solar inverter manufacturing home to the U.S. The utility-scale inverters will be manufactured at GE Vernova’s Pittsburgh facility as part of a $10 million investment.

Battery anode AD/CVD case moves forward, threatening to double U.S. battery costs The United States International Trade Commission has affirmed it will move forward with antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, which may lead to tariffs as high as 920% on a critical battery material.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.