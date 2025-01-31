Washington State solar recycling mandate

In less than six months, Washington State’s solar recycling mandate is set to take effect years after its initial passage in 2017. The law will require solar companies to provide Washington customers with convenient, ecologically sound ways to recycle photovoltaic panels at the end of their life.

The policy is the first of its kind in the country, and aims to minimize hazardous waste and recover commercially valuable materials. Though stakeholders from around the solar space will take part in the program, manufacturers must cover the cost of panel takeback and recycling.

“We have this pretty incredible opportunity right now to create an industry consensus around solar recycling,” Phaedra Beckert, the executive director of the Washington Solar Energy Industries Association, told pv magazine USA.

But it’s not all clear skies ahead.

Already, the Washington State Department of Ecology (WA DOE) has voiced concerns that the mandate’s rapidly approaching start date will drive solar manufacturers to other markets and “disrupt the supply and cost of panels available for sale.”

The department has since pushed for a delayed implementation of the policy. That legislative proposal, Senate bill 5175, is currently making its way through the state legislature. If enacted, this version would go into effect on June 30 and push the implementation deadline to 2029.

“Legislators in our state want to get it right; there’s a lot of political will to get this done,” Beckert said. She explained she’s hopeful the modified bill will address the details of solar recycling in a way that meets the state’s needs and includes stakeholder input. “But, it’s going to take a lot of engagement from those in the industry to shape a plan that works for everyone.”

According to Reeves Clippard, the co-founder and chief strategy officer at A&R Solar, a residential solar installer, having the right voices at the table throughout the legislative process could prevent “an exodus of manufacturers” from Washington State.

“This policy could be more of an enhancement to the market than a hurdle,” Clippard told pv magazine USA. He noted that many companies are excited to soon have a recycling standard to follow. “A lot of installers currently approach recycling from an ad-hoc basis, and it’s really difficult to understand the best route and the best way to handle this.”

Clippard’s confident that, even if the policy went into effect today, Washington’s solar market could handle the shock. While some installers would likely be impacted by product choice, many of the manufacturers are “ready to play” and have already been working with the WA DOE to develop stewardship plans for panel recycling.

As the state’s solar recycling process becomes standardized, he added, “there’s a lot of operational savings that can ultimately reduce the cost of solar for companies and customers.”

Still, the mandate’s future remains murky. One thing is clear, however. More detail will be crucial to an effective policy.

“Getting it right will be making sure we have a program that is enforceable, easy to understand and eliminates holes in compliance,” Clippard said.