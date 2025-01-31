In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

The United States International Trade Commission has affirmed it will move forward with antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, which may lead to tariffs as high as 920% on a critical battery material.

The U.S. added 30 GW of solar in 2024 and solar is expected to remain the largest source of new generating capacity added over the next two years.

The average cost of an 11 kW rooftop solar installation after federal tax credits is $20,552, said marketplace operator EnergySage. What will your utility-provided electricity cost over the next 25 years?

Two agrivoltaic solar facilities in Maine will provide the state with low-cost energy while bolstering the local agricultural industry.

State solar policy increasingly moving away from traditional net metering

The N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center 2024 annual review and Q4 edition of The 50 States of Solar finds that most states took some distributed solar policy action during 2024, with most related to net metering policies, residential fixed charge increases and community solar.