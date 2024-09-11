Generac presents new residential batteries

From ESS News
Storage system provider Generac Power Systems presented its new PWRcell 2 Home Energy Storage System product series this week at the RE+ 2024 tradeshow in Anaheim, United States.
The new series includes two products – the PWRcell 2 and the PWRcell 2 MAX. They are both configurable in 3 kWh modular increments, up to 4 cabinets per site.
“PWRcell 2 delivers 18 kWh capacity in a single cabinet and 10 kW max continuous power, enough power to start virtually any single load in the home during an outage, including a 5-ton A/C unit,” the manufacturer said. “PWRcell 2 MAX will feature even more power at launch, with 11.5 kW max continuous power. It will also have the capability to start loads greater than 200A LRA, higher efficiency and a broader operating temperature range.”
The PWRcell 2 battery measures 54.8 cm x 27.1 cm x 178.3 cm and weighs 61.2 kg. It is available in five versions with usable energy ranging from 9 kWh to 36 kW and max continuous power of 5.1 kW to 11.5 kW.
This product has a roundtrip efficiency of 88% and is compatible with a maximum backup PV size of 19.2 kW.
The PWRcell 2 MAX system has the same size, weight and usable energy as the PWRcell 2 battery and is offered in five moduels with maximum continuous power spanning from 9.1 kW to 11.5 kW.
Its roundtrip efficiency is 91% and it is also compatible with a maximum backup PV size of 19.2 kW.
Both products come with a 10-year warranty.
“These products are designed to integrate seamlessly with Generac’s family of generator products,” the manufacturer said. When the PWRcell 2 or PWRcell 2 MAX are paired with the company’s smart thermostat, ecobee, the system provides alert notifications and automatically adjusts temperature set points during outages, preserving stored energy and extending backup duration, according to the manufacturer.
The PWRcell 2 system will be available for sale by the end of this year, while the PWRcell 2 MAX battery will be sold starting from the second half of 2025, the company said.
