Tigo Energy files patent infringement lawsuit against Chinese company

From pv magazine Global

Tigo Energy, a California-based solar and energy software solutions provider, is suing a Chinese company over an alleged patent infringement.

Tigo Energy’s Chinese affiliate, Tigo Energy Equipment Trading (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., filed the infringement lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co. Ltd. in the Shanghai Intellectual Property Court on Aug. 21.

Tigo Energy claims that Zhejiang Benyi New Energy has infringed on China Patent No. 200880114564.0, which covers its rapid shutdown technology. This safety feature in PV systems reduces the risk of electrical shock to emergency responders.

Tigo Energy claims to have more than 150 patents granted or pending across its rapid shutdown technology and module-level power electronics (MLPE). The company said in a statement that it actively licenses its patented technology to other solar equipment suppliers and has prevailed in multiple patent disputes.

Earlier this year, Tigo Energy announced a new line of MLPEs designed to support both commercial and industrial and utility-scale solar projects.