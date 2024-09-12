2.8 GWh collocated battery storage project lands U.S. government approval

From ESS News

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on Monday issued a final decision approving Arevia Power’s $2.3 billion, 700 MW solar, plus 700 MW/2.8 GWh battery storage Libra Solar project, the biggest colocated project in the state of Nevada.

The project, developed by Arevia Power about 30 kilometers south of the Fort Churchill substation in Yerington, near the Mineral County/Lyon County border, is expected to be in service by the end of 2027.

In June, Arevia Power announced the signing of a power purchase agreement with local utility NV Energy.

In the same announcement on Monday, the US Department of Interior said it had also given a tick of approval to NV Energy’s Greenlink West transmission project, which will run 350 miles from Las Vegas to Yerington and considerably increase the state’s transmission capacity.

The BLM has also opened a comment period for the Bonanza Solar Project Draft Resource Management Plan Amendment and Environmental Impact Statement. The proposed 300 MW solar facility would include a 195 MW/780 MWh battery storage system and a 5.4-mile gen-tie line on approximately 5,133 acres of public lands in Clark and Nye counties, near Las Vegas.

