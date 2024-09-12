Silfab launches 640 W utility-scale solar panels

Silfab Solar, a Toronto-based solar cell and module manufacturer with a facility in South Carolina, United States, has launched new n-type bifacial modules for applications in large-scale PV projects.
“Silfab is excited to announce its Silfab Utility NTC 620-640 XL bifacial modules with a nearly 23 percent efficiency rating, improved shade tolerance and low-light performance, made-to-order cables and connectors, and superior durability, including an industry-leading hail rating,” the company said in a statement.
The panel is available in three versions with a power output ranging from 620 W to 640 W. It measures 2,465 mm x 1,133 mm x 35 mm and weighs 29.5 kg.
The new product features a power conversion efficiency ranging from 22.20% to 22.92% and a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C. The open-circuit voltage spans from 57.21 V to 57.76 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.55 A and 13.76 A.
The module also features an IP68 enclosure, 3.2 mm anti-reflection front glass, and a transparent backsheet.
It comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly less than 2.0%. The 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 89.3% of the nominal output power.
“Silfab’s newest factory in South Carolina will soon provide the company with its own 1 GW of domestic cell production and add another 1.3 GW of made-in-America module capacity,” the manufacturer stated. “The facility will begin operations by the end of this year.”
