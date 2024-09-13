Milwaukee Tools wrench designed for solar construction

Milwaukee Tools torque wrench, specially designed for use with Nevados All Terrain Tracker, being demonstrated at RE+ 2024.

At RE+ 2024, Nevados demonstrated use of Milwaukee Tool’s new M18 Fuel Controlled Torque Impact Wrench with Torque-Sense.

The tracker manufacturer reports that it is the first solar tracker OEM to formally test and qualify the new smart torque wrench. Tests on Nevados’ Trace All Terrain Tracker found the self-adjusting wrench tightens bolts over three times faster and more accurately, Nevados reported. The new Trace solution, which was just announced, includes updated mechanicals, integrated software and controls to include features such as 75° hail stow, which reportedly reduces the probability of maximum loss (PML) from hail by up to 11X compared to 52° stow.

Nevados performed the qualification process with Milwaukee Tool and independent testing firm Eclipse-M at the Nevados proving ground in Davis, Calif. Results were then replicated this summer in Utah on a 400+ MW solar project under construction with Nevados trackers.

Eclipse-M’s tests found that the new Milwaukee impact wrench, which incorporates machine learning, saves approximately 27.1 person-hours per MW on the Nevados system versus the current “2-step” method of tightening bolts with an impact wrench and then re-tightening them with a click-style torque wrench.

“Our testing found the Milwaukee solution to be approximately three to three and a half times faster than traditional torquing methods,” said Bill Poulin of Eclipse-M, who oversaw the tests at both Nevados locations. “Just as impressive is that those speeds have been achieved while being successfully used across 10s of MWs of production with zero reported torque failures during block QA.”

The solar industry faces a challenge with constructability and rising soft costs, said Yezin Taha, CEO of Nevados. The smart torque wrench eliminates the need for manual torquing, so it can help alleviate some of those challenges, the company’s say.

“Installation is a huge challenge for developers and EPCs, so we’ve put a lot of thought into how we can improve that process,” commented Mark Kelly, Group Product Manager at Milwaukee Tool.

Milwaukee Tool is based in Wisconsin and was founded in 1924. The company is increasingly focused on delivering trade-specific solutions.

Nevados is demonstrating use of the smart tool in booth D24057 at the RE+ conference and trade show in Anaheim, Sept. 9-12, where the new Trace tracker is also on display.