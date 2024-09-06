In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

U.S. authorities detain solar modules imported from Mexico

Module manufacturer Maxeon says that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have detained all of its panel imports from Mexico since July as the federal law enforcement agency investigates their compliance with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

Enphase product enables California solar upgrades without bump to NEM 3.0

Enphase Energy introduced a power control feature that allows customers to expand their solar and storage without triggering a transition to the NEM 3.0 billing system.

BLM releases plan to develop solar on 31 million acres of Western land

Solar panels on public lands in Nevada.

Image: BLM Southern Nevada District Office

BLM said the plan intentionally drives development closer to transmission lines or on previously disturbed lands to avoid protected lands, sensitive cultural resources and important wildlife habitat.

RE+: Trinasolar US displays 2000 V module, trackers, energy storage and more

Vertex S+ panel

Image: pv magazine

At RE+ 2024, Trinasolar US is showcasing its new hail-and-wind-resistant Vertex N modules, a total solar solution, a tracker and an energy storage system–plus the prototype 2000 V module.

U.S. DOE allocates $325 million for community solar, battery storage in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes will fund solar and battery storage facilities across Puerto Rico serving low- and moderate-income communities.

 

