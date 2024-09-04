Trinasolar US displays 2000 V module, trackers, energy storage and more

Trinasolar is showing its next-gen n-type TOPCon Vertex N modules, including new hail-and-wind-resistant modules, and a 2000V prototype in booth D30039 at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim, California.

The Vertex N, designed for utility-scale solar, is Trina’s new solar module that uses 210mm n-type TOPCon cells. The 720W Vertex N offers energy production with up to 23.2% efficiency, Trina reports.

The Vertex S+, designed for residential solar, is a compact solution that uses 210mm n-type TOPCon cells to provide a reported 430W maximum power output and up to 21.5% efficiency.

The new hail and wind resistant n-type TOPCon Vertex modules use 3.22 mm glass and a backsheet. The Vertex N 620W offers up to 23% efficiency for commercial & industrial and utility-scale solar applications, and the all-black 430W Vertex S+ with up to 21.5% efficiency for residential solar applications, according to the company.

The 2000V prototype solar module is also being shown.

Trina is also demonstrating what it calls a “total solar solution,” TrinaPro, which includes TOPCon modules, inverters, tracker and energy storage technologies. This system is designed for utility-scale, C&I and community solar projects. According to Trina, it helps lower cost of ownership by ensuring compatibility across components.

TrinaPro, as well as a full-size, operational TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P. The company will also display the next generation energy storage product in the Grand Plaza G4.

The tracker solution, the Vanguard 1P, has a full-size single row 1P design, which Trina reports has undergone rigorous wind tunnel testing, including dynamic, static, and aeroelastic simulations. The tracker is compatible with ultra-high-power modules from 400W to 720W+, including large-format modules (LFMs), the company says.

The new battery energy storage system, Elementa 2 Elevate, is designed for utility-scale projects. A 10 MWh cell-to-AC solution, is equipped with 314Ah Trina LFP cells.

Trina is also displaying the next-generation energy storage model prototype, along with the cell and pack model.

Trinasolar is exhibiting in the indoor booth D30039 and the outdoor Grand Plaza G4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California on September 9 to 12, 2024.