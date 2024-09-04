Sunrise brief: BLM releases plan to develop solar on 31 million acres of Western land

U.S. DOE allocates $325 million for community solar, battery storage in Puerto Rico The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) new Programa de Comunidades Resilientes will fund solar and battery storage facilities across Puerto Rico serving low- and moderate-income communities.
The utility perspective on equitable ratemaking The second in a two-part series that looks at load growth as a result of the increasing electrical load growth by data centers and considers how low-income customers are protected.
BLM releases plan to develop solar on 31 million acres of Western land BLM said the plan intentionally drives development closer to transmission lines or on previously disturbed lands to avoid protected lands, sensitive cultural resources and important wildlife habitat.
Canadian Solar partners with Solarcycle to keep solar panels out of landfills Solarcycle will serve as Canadian Solar’s preferred recycling partner, with Canadian Solar’s customers now offered the option to secure recycling services at the time of purchase.
Japanese manufacturer Toyo Solar announces 2 GW panel factory in U.S. The company filed its intent to raise $100 million for a future U.S.-based TOPCon solar cell factory.
Global solar manufacturing reaches 1.2 TW, said Bloomberg NEF In its 3Q 2024 global market outlook, Bloomberg forecast the world will install 592 GW in 2024, up one 33% from last year.
Deep learning tech detects snow coverage on PV systems, calculates energy loss Conceived by researchers in Canada, the novel method combines image processing and deep learning techniques to locate the areas of the solar panels covered with snow. It reportedly performed better than three other popular image processing-based segmentation methods.
