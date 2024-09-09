Sunrise brief: Navisun and Ampion partner on community solar in four states

Navisun and Ampion partner on community solar in four states Navisun is planning to design, construct, own, and operate five community solar projects in Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois, and Ampion will handle the subscriber acquisition, billing, customer care, and the long-term subscription management.
Solis launches 60 kW and 125 kW string inverters Solis has developed new 125 kW and 60 kW string inverters for the U.S. and Canadian markets, both with a maximum efficiency of at least 98.5%
Startup offers AI-based software solution to predict component failure in utility-scale inverters Infinrel says its Energy Kardio Graph solution can sample small electrical perturbations on the input and output of the inverter at MHz scale and enable insight into the actual operation of the inverter on its switching cycle basis.
Solar cell makers can learn from giant clams, claim Yale researchers Yale University scientists are seeking industry collaborators to explore stretchy material for panels and growing algae on modules, as well as other efficiency-boosting possibilities inspired by giant clam behavior.
