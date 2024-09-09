New solar panels for U.S. market on exhibit at RE+

Solar, energy storage, and clean energy industry members from across North America and the world are converging in Anaheim, California for RE+, one of the largest clean energy conferences in the United States.
The event is an opportunity for businesses to show off new products and services, close agreements, and learn about the latest industry trends. Here are some of the new solar panel products on display at RE+ this year.
Mission Solar – Defender Series
Booth D28077
Mission Solar introduces its Defender Series, a series of solar modules designed to be durable under extreme weather conditions. The module is built with 4 mm glass for increased hail resistance and an American-made steel frame. The frames are provided by Origami Solar.
The Defender Series concept module, which will be utility-scale size at RE+, is intended to demonstrate Mission Solar’s vision for the future. While this concept is not yet commercialized, the company said plans are in place to extend development to an all-black residential version, expanding the benefits of this advanced technology to the rooftop market.
HD Hyundai – TOPCon modules
Booth C40058
HD Hyundai announced it will launch n-TOPCon modules. The line includes 108-cell modules for residential solar, and 144-cell and 155-cell modules for commercial and utility-scale projects. Efficiency ranges 22.3% to 22.9%, said the company.
The company will be exhibiting alongside HD Hyundai Electric, providing power equipment, transmission, and distribution.
Runergy – Several new products
Booth A63000
Runergy, a Tier 1 supplier as defined by Bloomberg NEF, has released two new lines of solar modules for the U.S. market. The company is expected to commence operations of a manufacturing facility in Alabama this year.
Products include DH108N8B, an all-black N-Type bifacial solar panel with a smaller format for rooftop solar. Runergy will also display an upgraded DH144N8 panel with a thicker frame of 35 mm and a from glass of 3.2 mm.
Other modules include:
- DH156N8: Offers over 645 W power output
- DH132N11: Utilizes unique rectangular cells (182 mm x210 mm), optimizing container space usage and thereby reducing logistics costs
- DH132H10: Leveraging HJT technology for lower energy consumption and reduced carbon emissions, the latest 0BB technology eliminates primary busbar, reducing silver use in cells while increasing stringer ribbons to enhance crack resistance
