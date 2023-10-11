Sunrise brief: Grid-forming inverters will enable a high-renewables grid

Grid-forming inverters will enable a high-renewables grid As renewable generation increases, so does the need for grid-forming inverters to provide the same functionality that rotating synchronous generators provide. The UNIFI Consortium is coordinating industry progress on the new inverter technology.

Partially developed 12 MWac brownfield solar site up for auction in New York The 111.5 acre former iron ore mine has undergone zoning and interconnection work by New York’s NYSERDA team to minimize risks associated with developing projects on sites that the state deems ideal for hosting solar power projects.

Sonnen unveils “NEM-proof” function for solar batteries The company released an optimized time-of-use solution to unlock value under California’s net energy metering 3.0 electric rate environment.

How local governments are driving solar energy growth The solar industry has much to gain by developing constructive partnerships with local governments to help communities achieve sustainability, resilience, and equity goals.