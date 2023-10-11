People on the move: Origami Solar, SolarApp+ Foundation, and more

Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules, announces the appointment of energy industry veteran, Michael Gray, to the new position of COO. With over 40 years of experience, Gray will lead and build out Origami’s secure and transparent steel supply chain program to support the company’s rapidly growing momentum. Gray has served in numerous high-level management positions overseeing global steel supply chains serving the energy sector. His most recent role was Chief Operating Officer at Infinitum Electric. Prior to that he served as Director Global Supply Chain at Array Technologies, Inc.; VP Global Supply Chain at Energy Alloys; and was President of Axiom NDT.

The SolarAPP+ Foundation announced that Mark Rodriguez has joined as the first executive director of the organization. Mark will oversee and accelerate the continued adoption of the SolarAPP+ software tool in cities and counties across the United States. SolarAPP+ is the online permitting tool developed by the National Renewable Energy Lab in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy that allows rooftop solar and batteries to be approved by local jurisdictions instantly. Management of the SolarAPP+ software is transitioning to the SolarAPP+ Foundation, in partnership with UL. In his new role, Mark will work to support the adoption of SolarAPP+ by more than 20,000 jurisdictions across the country.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) named Jon Powers, president of CleanCapital, to its board. CleanCapital finances and owns distributed generation projects, providing clean energy for businesses, schools, nonprofits, and municipalities. CleanCapital also partners and invests in early-stage renewable energy projects in underserved and emerging markets, helping to improve solar accessibility and affordability.

Adaptive Construction Solutions, Inc. (ACS) announced that Dr. Mardy Leathers joined its executive team as vice president responsible for shaping and implementing strategies to expand apprenticeship programs across the nation and developing workforce solutions within the global renewable energy market. To this new role, Dr. Leathers brings extensive experience in workforce development and skills-based training. Most recently, Dr. Leathers served as the Director of the Missouri Division of Workforce Development where he successfully registered nearly 30,000 apprentices through the groundbreaking Apprenticeship Missouri initiative. ACS is Houston-based company that provides workforce solutions and apprenticeship programs, and sponsors Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) programs for prevailing wage, apprenticeship compliance, and apprenticeship program sponsorship.

Nate Stevens started a new position as VP, operations at Brookfield Renewables

started a new position as VP, operations at Brookfield Renewables Joey Shannon started a new position as senior director, development at Swift Current Energy

Director of Operations | Portland, OR Job Description As the Director of Operations, your main focus will be leading the two Oregon based company offices in project construction efforts, reviewing business processes and practices to ensure maximum efficiency as well as cross communicating with several departments to create and facilitate any new operations that will increase company efficiency. Why you should apply: Flexible hybrid schedule.

Strong company culture.

Competitive compensation.

Medical coverage, IRA matching, 100% Vision coverage. Responsibilities: Lead construction efforts for the companies two major Oregon based offices.

Managing direct reports and indirect reports in day to day operations for maximum efficiency.

Reviewing, creating and implementing business practices and operations to increase company productivity.

Cross communicate with accounting and sales teams to ensure new practices are well received and provide feedback to sales teams in any areas that maybe inefficient for production team.

Sit on the leadership team and play an active role in decision making and offering expertise in regards to business operations going forward.

Communicate effectively with executive leadership about company operations.

Engage and train lower level technicians with the goal of career path development.

Review, create and implement changes to employee engagement practices. Requirements: Bachelors degree in business management or related.

5+ Years experience managing business operations or construction operations.

Organized individual with strong communication.

Willingness to travel between company offices in Oregon two days every two weeks, possibly more during onboarding. Apply here.