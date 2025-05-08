Despite uncertainty at the state and federal level, three California solar projects move forward

Despite ongoing uncertainty about the future of federal tax credits supporting new solar installations as well as challenges brought by the California public utility commission to California’s community solar industry, Renewable Properties secured $36 million in construction loans to move forward with three community solar installations.

Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility, community solar, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure projects, broke ground on the community solar projects, which are scheduled for completion in 2025. The projects will deliver over 17 MWdc of renewable power to customers through programs offered by Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) and Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E).

Optus Bank, Pathward, N.A., and BridgePeak Energy Capital are providing two construction loans to fund the projects. The first loan, totaling $16.3 million, will support the construction of Redemeyer Road Solar project, located in Ukiah. The second loan, totaling $19.5 million, will finance the construction of Althea Phase I and Althea Phase II, both located in Fresno County.

“Financing solar + storage projects like these are critical to supporting the electrification of our economy,” said Reginald Webber, executive vice president and chief credit officer at Optus Bank. “Our investment underscores our mission to drive clean energy across the U.S.”

Redemeyer

In addition to the 5.6 MWdc of solar in the Redemeyer project, the project will incorporate a 4 MWdc/16 MWh energy storage system. The power will be procured by SCP, the community choice aggregator (CCA) that serves Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

CCAs allow towns to procure power on behalf of its residents, businesses and municipal accounts from an alternative supplier. Transmission and distribution services are still provided by the local utility provider. By aggregating demand, towns are able to negotiate better rates with competitive suppliers and choose cleaner energy sources.

The Redemeyer installation will include more than 9,000 Trina solar modules on Array Technologies DuraTrack HZ v3 trackers, along with 32 Sungrow inverters. Energy storage is provided by the Gotion Grid 5015 battery energy storage system.

Once completed in Q3 2025, Redemeyer will generate enough solar electricity to power 1,021 average homes per year and offset 5,667 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

SCP will use the generation for its EverGreen program, which offers SCP subscribers 100% local, renewable power that runs 24/7 from solar, energy storage and geothermal facilities that are sited within Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

Althea Avenue

Construction has also begun on the Althea Avenue Solar Phases 1 and 2 projects with both expected to be complete by Q4 2025. The two phases will use a combined total of more than 19,000 Trina solar modules on Nextracker NX Horizon trackers, along with four Sungrow inverters.

The 6.4 MWdc Althea Solar Phase 1 is expected to generate enough electricity to power 1,311 homes per year and offset the equivalent of 7,275 tons of carbon dioxide annually. Its renewable energy will contribute to PG&E’s Disadvantaged Communities (DAC) Green Tariff program, which provides clean power to low- to moderate-income qualified residents with a 20% discount on their electric bills.

The adjacent 5 MWdc Phase 2 project is part of PG&E’s Solar Choice program, which allows customers who can’t install solar on their roofs to purchase solar energy to match either 50% or 100% of their energy use.

After completion, Althea Solar Phase 2 will generate enough electricity to power 1,021 homes per year and offset the equivalent of 5,667 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

California-based Renewable Properties was founded in 2017 and is active in 16 states. The company currently has over 1.2 GW of solar and energy storage under development with over 250 MW under construction or in operation. The company expects to begin construction on 100 MWdc of small-scale utility and community solar projects in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York before the end of 2025.