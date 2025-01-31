Sunrise brief: How much can I expect to save by installing solar?

Meteomatics secures $22 million to help businesses navigate extreme weather impacts Meteomatics will use the funding to help meet the growing demand for insights into hyperlocal extreme weather events.

Fair Access to Community Solar Act introduced in Washington State A recent study by the University of Washington found expanding community solar access in Washington State could deliver substantial economic benefits, including nearly $2 billion in economic output and thousands of new jobs.

National Grid Renewables breaks ground on 117 MW project in Ohio The Sycamore Creek Solar project will deliver of clean energy to the PJM grid when complete.

Guidelines for registered solar apprenticeship programs approved by Department of Labor The newly approved Guidelines align Department of Labor-approved occupations with the needs of solar employers and provide a template that companies, educational institutions, associations, and labor unions can use to create high-quality apprenticeship programs.

Startup unveils polymer battery electrolytes that eliminate thermal runaway Anthro Energy’s phase-change electrolytes reduce battery fire risk and can double cycle life.

Global clean energy investment surpassed $2 trillion in 2024 Investment was more than double of 2020 totals, said a report from BloombergNEF. The U.S. led in Energy transition debt issuances, which grew its investments 5% year-over-year to $206 billion.

How much can I expect to save by installing solar? The average cost of an 11 kW rooftop solar installation after federal tax credits is $20,552, said marketplace operator EnergySage. What will your utility-provided electricity cost over the next 25 years?