Fair Access to Community Solar Act introduced in Washington State

The Fair Access to Community Solar Act was introduced to Washington State lawmakers by Sen. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, and Rep. Adam Bernbaum, D-Port Townsend.

Senate bill 5515 and House bill 1598 would pave the way for the establishment of a community solar program in the state.

Community solar refers to local solar facilities that are “shared” by multiple community ratepayers who subscribe to the service to receive credit on their electricity bills for their share of the power produced. Among the models many benefits, it provides homeowners, renters, and businesses equal access to clean energy.

It expands access for all, including low-to-moderate income customers, which is important in a state where one in five households in spends more than 10% of their income on energy-related expenses.

“This important legislation will help reduce high energy bills and ensure Washingtonians have access to affordable, clean energy,” said Mason Rolph, executive director of Olympia Community Solar. “An equitable transition to clean energy must allow regular people to directly benefit – community solar does that.”

Key provisions of the Fair Access to Community Solar Act:

Establishes a competitive, statewide community solar program, allowing the development of projects up to 5 MW;

Offers incentives for community solar projects that incorporate energy storage or are located on preferred sites, such as rooftops, parking structures, and landfills;

Requires at least 50% of community solar project capacity be provided to residential subscribers, with 30% reserved for low-income households or low-income service providers;

Creates a community solar bill crediting program to ensure subscribers receive proportionate credits on their monthly utility bills;

Includes a mechanism to partially reimburse utilities for the cost of billing system upgrades;

Allows community solar developers to leverage federal and state incentives to maximize energy savings for Washingtonians;

Requires regular reporting on program performance metrics to the legislature.

“The Fair Access to Community Solar Act will not only help Washington state meet its clean energy goals, but it will also create family-sustaining jobs and grow the economy,” said Derek Chernow, Western Director at the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA). “CCSA looks forward to adding Washington to the growing roster of states embracing community solar. We urge lawmakers to support and pass this bill without delay.”

A recent study by the University of Washington concluded the economic impact of developing 500 MW of community solar projects over 10 years would generate $1.7 billion in contributions to Washington’s Gross State Product, create the equivalent of 1,652 full-time jobs annually and produce $76 million in state tax revenue.

The study recommended a program that creates long-term incentive structures, like NYSERDA’s NY-Sun MW Block structure. It also recommended improved bill transparency for customers, standardization of interconnection cost sharing structures, and high levels of community engagement during site selection processes.

Across the nation, 22 states and the District of Columbia have already adopted policies enabling community solar programs and more are on the w ay. Iowa recently passed HSB 81 to establish a new community solar program that offers more choices, competition, economic opportunities and cost stability. In Missouri similar legislation (HB 663) was filed. CCSA said this is just the beginning, as it expects at least six more states to introduce legislation in the coming weeks.