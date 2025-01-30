Guidelines for registered solar apprenticeship programs approved by Department of Labor

Apprenticeship programs offer many benefits to solar developers. Not only do they train much-needed workers, but developers also have tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) if they employ apprentices and have a certain ratio from registered apprenticeship programs.

The National Guidelines for Registered Apprenticeship Programs, developed through a partnership between Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Interstate Renewable Energy Council (IREC) and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA) were just approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

The Guidelines align DOL-approved occupations with the needs of solar employers and provide a template that companies, educational institutions, associations, and labor unions can use to create high-quality apprenticeship programs that comply with federal regulations.

The approved apprenticeship programs fall under the DOL-recognized Construction Craft Laborer apprenticeship occupation. Construction Craft Laborer apprentices working on solar projects perform mechanical tasks and assist other skilled tradespeople on a project site, including electricians, carpenters, ironworkers, and operating engineers.

“Registered Apprenticeships are one of the most effective strategies for clean energy companies to build a highly trained, skilled, and diverse workforce,” said Richard Lawrence, senior director, Workforce and Industry Engagement at IREC.

The IRA includes a myriad of incentives for the solar industry, but in order to take advantage of many of them, solar developers must meet specific guidelines as far as pay, number of apprentices employed and ratio of workers who come from qualified apprenticeship programs.

The goal of the prevailing wage and registered apprenticeship (PWA) provisions in the IRA are to ensure that those working in the clean energy industry receive fair pay, and also to encourage apprenticeship programs that will build a skilled workforce.

According to the 14th Annual National Solar Jobs Census released by the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, solar jobs are plentiful. The Census found that the solar industry added 15,564 jobs in 2023 or a growth of 6%, amounting to 280,000 workers in the field.

“Apprenticeship programs that follow these guidelines will bolster the 280,000-strong solar and storage industry workforce by increasing access to quality education and training,” said Erika Symmonds, SEIA’s vice president of equity and workforce development. “The solar and storage industry is growing by the day, and our workforce development tools and strategies must grow too. We thank IREC and other partners for their collaboration.”

The Guidelines provide examples for how solar employers can fully train employees in the identified occupation through a formal Registered Apprenticeship program. To help launch programs, the Apprenticeships in Clean Energy (ACE) Network provides free technical assistance to help organizations start or join Registered Apprenticeship programs. To request assistance on these guidelines and other aspects of apprenticeship programs, contact the ACE Network. Also view the IREC toolkit for setting up a Registered program.