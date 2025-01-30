UL Solutions expands testing for heat pumps

U.S. electrical standards specialist UL Solutions said in a recent statement that it will expand its HVAC testing facilities. The facilities are located in Plano, Texas, and Carugate, Italy. The company said it made this decision in response to growing demand for heat pumps.
“The expanded capabilities in Europe and North America underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated solutions for the HVAC industry,” said Alessio Dellanoce, vice president and general manager of the appliances, HVAC, and lighting group at UL Solutions. “We are streamlining the testing process for our customers, reducing their time to market and associated costs while helping them demonstrate that their products meet the highest safety and efficiency standards.”
The Italian site will target European residential and light commercial heat pump manufacturers. Alongside its existing safety services, it will now offer testing for energy consumption during standby and off modes, coefficient of performance measurement, and sound power level, among other offerings.
The Texas facility will include commercial HVAC performance testing. It will also offer refrigerant leakage mitigation, safety construction assessments, global safety compliance testing, and energy storage safety evaluations, along with other services. In addition, UL Solutions said it will test energy efficiency across new configurations at the site.
“The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration sectors are undergoing a significant transition driven by climate change policies and regulations,” the company said. “Manufacturers are developing innovative technologies and improving energy efficiency to meet these requirements for more environmentally friendly refrigerants.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.