UL Solutions expands testing for heat pumps

From pv magazine Global

U.S. electrical standards specialist UL Solutions said in a recent statement that it will expand its HVAC testing facilities. The facilities are located in Plano, Texas, and Carugate, Italy. The company said it made this decision in response to growing demand for heat pumps.

“The expanded capabilities in Europe and North America underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive and integrated solutions for the HVAC industry,” said Alessio Dellanoce, vice president and general manager of the appliances, HVAC, and lighting group at UL Solutions. “We are streamlining the testing process for our customers, reducing their time to market and associated costs while helping them demonstrate that their products meet the highest safety and efficiency standards.”

The Italian site will target European residential and light commercial heat pump manufacturers. Alongside its existing safety services, it will now offer testing for energy consumption during standby and off modes, coefficient of performance measurement, and sound power level, among other offerings.

The Texas facility will include commercial HVAC performance testing. It will also offer refrigerant leakage mitigation, safety construction assessments, global safety compliance testing, and energy storage safety evaluations, along with other services. In addition, UL Solutions said it will test energy efficiency across new configurations at the site.

“The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration sectors are undergoing a significant transition driven by climate change policies and regulations,” the company said. “Manufacturers are developing innovative technologies and improving energy efficiency to meet these requirements for more environmentally friendly refrigerants.”