Sunrise brief: Training the U.S. solar workforce

Training program in solar, energy storage and EV charging launched The Chicago workforce training platform follows the establishment of a community solar development joint venture in 2022 between developer Invenergy and impact fund Lafayette Square.

Second-life EV batteries as grid-scale storage Startup company Smartville received $5.9 million from the Department of Energy to scale its second-life battery program.

California evaluates impacts of an RTO and its effects on state energy goals A report on potential impacts on California of expanded regional cooperation in operating the electric grid discusses both expected cost savings from expanding into a regional transmission organization, and a potential loss of state policy control.

Agrivoltaics can provide food and energy for growing world population Cornell researchers found that solar modules mounted 13 feet high with soybeans planted underneath positively affect the microclimate of the farm and surface temperature of solar modules.

Solar tower of power shows benefits of vertical installations Three Sixty Solar, a commercial and utility solar developer, published a report this week that provides background on its vertically-mounted solar system’s initial 16 months in operation.

U.S. solar workforce to double in less than a decade Yet nearly 90% of solar firms reported they have had difficulty finding qualified applicants. How can the U.S. ready a qualified workforce?

Important code requirements and recent developments for PV systems The requirements for distributed energy resources (DERs) are rapidly evolving, including those for DERs using solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. This second installment in a series on evolving standards details the code and additional safety requirements for the connection of direct current PV circuits to inverters.