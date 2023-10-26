Sunrise brief: Organic flow battery developer nets $106 million growth investment

People on the move: Northland Power, Alberta Innovates, Jenner & Block, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

U.S. Airforce embraces e-mobility Leidos will design and implement a charging infrastructure for the Air Force fleet of non-tactical electric vehicles using the Fuel by Shoals solution.

Using rocks as heat batteries for renewable energy storage Sandia National Laboratories and CSolPower are researching the use of landscaping gravel as a thermal energy storage medium.

Caribbean could become offshore floating solar PV giant, researcher says Land is scarce but water is abundant for the Caribbean’s 700 islands. Solar economy professor Christian Breyer tells pv magazine that the region’s archipelagic makeup is not a drawback but a benefit for renewable energy generation.

Organic flow battery developer nets $106 million growth investment CmBlu received funding to scale its long-duration energy storage systems.